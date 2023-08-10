Doris Edna Carl, 70

Doris Edna Carl died peacefully with family and friends at the age of 70 on August 8th, 2023. Doris worked at the Doubletree hotel for over 20 years during which she touched many lives and hearts and will be dearly missed.

While Doris was proceeded in death by her husband Robert Carl and her son Robert Mettler, she is survived by her three children Joe Carl, Alicia Carl, and James Carl and their spouses as well as her grandchildren Connley and Jarrod Mettler, Lily Carl and Bailen Carl and Makenna Walker.

The funeral and receiving of family and friends will be Saturday, August 11th from 4 pm-6 pm at Mott-McKamey Funeral Home in Oak Ridge.

” Honor her for all the things she has done and let her works bring her praise at the city gate.”

Proverbs 31:31

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...