Donnie Lee Isabell, Rocky Top

Donnie Lee Isabell, age 73 of Rocky Top, Tennessee was called home, on July 30, 2023. Donnie was born on December 13, 1949, to the late Robert and Effie Isabell. Donnie was a mechanic and car enthusiast. His former places of employment include USI Motors and European Motor Werks. Donnie loved his family and adored his grandchildren. He was a fun-loving man who loved to laugh; a laugh that will be greatly missed.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Effie Isabell, his brothers Charles Isabell and Wendall Isabell, and sister Cindy Martin.

He is survived by sisters: Bobbie Carden of Rocky Top, and Shirley Miller of Ohio; brothers: Jamie Isabell of Anderson County, and Bennie Isabell of Ohio; daughter: Christina Isabell and grandchildren: Miracle Vandergriff and Bishop Romines.

A memorial Service will be held at a later date.

