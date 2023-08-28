Donna Sue Miller, Ten Mile

Donna Sue Miller, age 61, of Ten Mile passed away suddenly on Friday, August 25, 2023, at her home. She was born May 3, 1962, in Rockwood and was a 1980 graduate of Rockwood High School. She went on to graduate from Tennessee Tech where she received her nursing degree in 1985. Donna received her Masters degree in Nursing from George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia. She worked several years as an Operating Room Registered Nurse Manager at Fairfax Hospital in Falls Church, Virginia, and also at the VA Hospital Center in Arlington, Virginia. She enjoyed quiet evenings watching sports and movies with her husband. She loved going out to eat and spending time with her mom. Donna also liked growing flowers and boating. She was a Christian and attended First Baptist Church of Rockwood. Preceded in death by her father Tommy Brown.

SURVIVORS

Loving husband of 21 years Terry Miller of Ten Mile

Mother & Father Norma Jean and David G. Newman of Kingston

Stepsons Bill Miller of Laramie, WY

Jimmy Miller of Arlington, VA

Sister Carla Brown of Vero Beach, FL

Brothers David Ray Brown & wife Tracy, of Indianapolis, IN

Stepsister Deborah Holstrom & husband, Todd of Vail, AZ

Stepbrothers Blake Newman & wife, Andrea of Brambleton, VA

Dave Newman, Jr. & wife, Ruth of Hammett, CA

Best Friends from Fairfax Michelle Chacon, Betty Lou Walker Fell, and Lisa Logan

Special Furbaby & Canine, Bogey

Several nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

The family will receive friends 11:30 am -1:30 pm, Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following at 1:30 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Greg Kelly officiating. Interment will follow the service at Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood. In lieu of flowers the family request memorial donations may be made to the Salvation Army. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.

Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of these arrangements.

