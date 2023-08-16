Donna Louise Chancey, Rockwood

Donna Louise Chancey, age 73, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Monday, August 14, 2023. She was born on March 10, 1950, in Cleveland, Tennessee. Donna was a member of the Church of Christ and was a Retired Caregiver. She loved her parents and her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence W. & Bertha Mae Jackson Chancey.

Survivors include:

Brothers: Douglas A. Chancey of Chattanooga, TN

Michael H. Chancey of Cleveland, TN

And many cousins, other relatives, and friends.

The family would like to especially thank Lea Consley of Rockwood, Tennessee for being Donna’s caregiver for the last few years.

Family and friends will meet for Graveside Services and Interment in the Sunset Memorial Gardens in Cleveland, Tennessee with Madison Ledford officiating. The times are still being confirmed and will be posted as they become available. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Donna Louise Chancey.

