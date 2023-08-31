Donald H. Waters, Harriman

Donald H. Waters, 77, of Harriman passed away on August 30, 2023, at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. He was born June 16, 1946, to Howard and Iva Hawn Waters.

Donald loved to fish and hunt, but mostly Donald was a simple man who loved walking or riding his 4-wheeler around the farm.

He is preceded in death by his father Howard Waters; mother Iva Hawn Waters; brother Roger Dale Waters.

He leaves behind his daughters Donna (Paul) Williams and Allison Williamson; son Kevin Waters; grandchildren Jordan Williams, Spencer Williams, Sean Williams, David Parker, Amber Waters; great-grandchildren Jaxon Williams, Elenor Williams, Albert Williams, and Quinnley Williams; brother Bobby Waters and a host of extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends Monday, September 11, 2023, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 4:00-6:00 pm with a memorial service to follow at 6:00 pm.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Donald H. Waters.

