Donald Devaney, Kingston (formerly of Rockwood)

Mr. Donald Devaney, age 87, a resident of Kingston, Tennessee, formerly of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. He was born October 15, 1935, in Roane County, Tennessee. Mr. Devaney attended the First Baptist Church in Rockwood and was a retired Plant Manager with Dalen Products in Knoxville, Tennessee. Mr. Devaney was a member of Rockwood Masonic Lodge # 403 F.& A.M.; was a 60-year Mason, a 32 Degree Mason, and a Shriner. He was also a U.S. Army Veteran. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer L. & Helen D. Devaney; brothers, George, Robert, Mack, and William “Bill” Devaney; and sisters, Thelma Hughes, and Betty Ann Thomas.

Survivors include:

Wife of 62 years: Angela Gale Devaney of Kingston, TN

Brothers: Ray Devaney (Phyllis) of Rockwood, TN

Howard Devaney of Rockwood, TN

Sister: Louise Crabtree (Robert) of Rockwood, TN

Sisters-in-law: Helen Devaney of Gallatin, TN

Imogene Devaney of Spring Hill, FL

And several nieces and nephews, and other relatives, and many special friends.

Cremation arrangements have been made at Mr. Devaney’s request. Family and Friends will meet on Thursday, August 17, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee for Graveside services and interment with Bro. Jeff Nance officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church; P.O. Box 54; Rockwood, Tennessee 37854, or to any charity of your choice. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mr. Donald Devaney.

