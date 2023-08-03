Derek Nelson O’Neal, Heiskell

Derek Nelson O’Neal, age 35 of Heiskell went home to be with his Savior on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. Derek was born September 8, 1987, and graduated from Clinton High School in 2005. Throughout his life, he loved Tennessee Vols and Titan football, fishing, and collecting knives. He will be remembered for his sense of humor as well as for being a jokester. He is preceded in death by his father, Carl O’Neal, Sr.; grandparents, Shelby O’Neal, Nelson O’Neal, and Glenna Daugherty.

He is survived by his sons, Dylan O’Neal of Clinton and Kobe O’Neal of Knoxville; mother, Bernice Penley of Heiskell; brother, Carl O’Neal of Clinton; sister, Tabbatha Childs of Clinton; loving nieces and nephews, Zackary, Natalie, Anna, Ayden, and Kali; special uncle, Joe O’Neal & wife Joy of Clinton; special friend, Jessica Elliott and also all his friends he met and cherished at the Oxford House in Knoxville; host of aunts, uncles, and other friends.

The family will receive friends 4:00-6:00 pm, Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. His service will immediately follow in the chapel with Joe O’Neal officiating. His graveside will be 2:00 pm, Sunday at Grandview Memorial Garden. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

