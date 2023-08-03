Delbert Kerns, Harriman

Mr. Delbert Kerns, 71, of Harriman passed away August 1, 2023, at Roane Medical Center. He enjoyed spending time and playing with his grandkids.

He was preceded in death by his parents: William & Ollie Kerns.

Brother: Jake Brannon.

Sister: Barbara Carter.

He is survived by three daughters & son-in-law: April Kerns, Missy & Bill Gray, and Jennifer Murray.

Son & daughter-in-law: Johnny & Linda Kerns.

Brother: Ivan & Deloris Sandlin.

Nine grandchildren.

Seven great-grandchildren.

Sister-in-law: Linda Murray.

Many other family and friends.

Arrangements are incomplete at this time.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the family of Mr. Delbert Kerns during this difficult time.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...