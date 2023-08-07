Deanna Jennelle Kellogg, 33, Heiskell

Deanna Jennelle Kellogg, age 33, passed away on Monday, July 31, 2023, in Knoxville, Tennessee. Deanna was incredibly selfless and thoughtful. She had the ability to form connections and leave a lasting impression on everyone she met. Deanna had a beautiful voice and loved to sing. She participated in musical theater and show choir throughout high school and filled her life with music. She loved animals and participated in foster programs through local shelters. She was also an avid photographer, a flower enthusiast, and nature admirer. Forever exploring, she loved to travel, experience new places, and go on adventures to share her wanderlust with her husband and son.

Deanna is preceded in death by her grandparents Harold Yost and Marion Hollerback, and William and Dorothy Roberts. She is Survived by her husband Cory and son Preston of Heiskell, Tennessee, parents Mark and Debra Roberts of Phelan, California, and sister and family Sarah, Johann, Olen, and Otto Schneider of Clinton, Tennessee.

The family will receive friends on Friday, August 11, 2023, from 11:00 am – 12:00 pm at Jones Mortuary Chapel in Clinton, Tennessee with the funeral service to follow at 12:00 pm. Graveside will be at Norris Memorial Gardens.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, Tennessee is serving the family of Deanna Kellogg.

