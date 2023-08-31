David Paul Foust, Knoxville

David Paul Foust, age 72 of Knoxville, Tennessee was called home, on August 27, 2023. David was born on September 10, 1950, to the late James Foust and Woodrow Word. David loved to work on things and enjoyed being outside. He was employed with Rogers Group for forty-four years and in his later years on the job, he enjoyed being the boss. He is preceded in death by his parents, James Millard Foust and Woodrow Wilson Word, son Jason Foust, brothers Lawrence George Foust and George Foust, and granddaughter Serena Rutherford.

Survivors Include:

Wife – Pat McCarty of Knoxville

Son – James K Foust of Knoxville

Daughter – Rebeka Rutherford (Rickey) of Sweetwater

Brother – Jessie Foust of Oak Ridge

Sister – Alice Jane Carr and husband James of McMinnville

Mary Helen Vowell and Husband Calvin of Oliver Springs

Magdalene Akhigbe of Atlanta, Georgia

Grandchildren – Jasmine McCabe, Zandar Rutherford, Kane Banks, Aspen Carter, Cody Foust, Kayla Foust, and Skyelar Rutherford, and six great-grandchildren.

Visitation Services are on Friday, September 1, 2023, at Hatmaker Funeral Home from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Graveside Services will be on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at Foust Cemetary at 11:00 am.

