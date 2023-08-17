David Medovich, Oak Ridge

David Medovich, age 76, of Oak Ridge passed away on August 14, 2023. He was born on January 2, 1947, to his parents Stephen and Dorothy Hrusecky Medovich.



David grew up in Irvington, NY. He served in the Army at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama from 1967 to 1970. After moving to Oak Ridge, he embarked on a thirty-year career at Y-12.



David had a passion for exploration and adventure. He was an avid hiker and backpacker who found solace in nature’s embrace. David particularly loved traveling by car. His adventurous spirit led him to explore 46 out of the 50 states. One of David’s simple pleasures in life was smoking cigars.



He shared a beautiful journey of love with his wife Adele for over 55 years. David leaves behind two daughters—Deborah (Glen) Mazzara of Oak Ridge, and Pamela Medovich of New Orleans; Granddaughters, Alexandra and Lauren Schenk; Three sisters and numerous nieces and nephews.



A visitation will take place on August 28, 2023, from 9:30 AM-11:00 AM at St. Mary Catholic Church in Oak Ridge. Following the visitation, a Mass will be held at 11:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers please make contributions to St. Joseph’s Food Pantry at St. Mary’s Church.

