David H. Braden, 72

David H. Braden, age 72, passed away Thursday, August 3, 2023. Born May 26, 1951, in Briceville. David graduated from Lake City High School. He was of the Baptist Faith and a veteran of the US Navy. David had a passion for hunting, fishing, and gun collecting. He was especially fond of airplanes and flying, even taking lessons while in high school.

David was preceded in death by parents, Byrd & Gertrude Braden; sisters, Anna Lou Horton and Wanda Sue Crowley; and brothers, Herbert Hoover Braden and Euel Lynn Braden. Survivors include sisters, Glenna Craig, Pat McMillan, and Merry Carol Padgett; several nieces & nephews; as well as many other relatives, friends, and loved ones.

Funeral services will be held at 1 pm Thursday, August 10, 2023, at Weatherford Mortuary with Rev. Todd Padgett officiating. David will be interred at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

