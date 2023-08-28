David A. Walls, Claxton

David A. Walls, age 75 of Claxton went home with God on August 24, 2023. He was a decorated combat Army veteran. He was in Cu Chi Vietnam from 1967-1968, a member of the Army Security Agency, the 25th Infantry Company, and the 372nd RR Company. He was in Chitose, Japan in 1968-1970. Semper Vigeles, “The Price of Liberty is Internal.” He was the Facility Manager of East TN Natural Gas (Duke Energy) in Warburg, TN for 40 years. He was a long-time member of Central Baptist Church and served on the building and grounds committee. He was one of the original charter members of the Special Olympics in Oak Ridge, TN, and passionate about the “Saddle up for St. Jude’s”, and many other community activities. The true love of his life was his family, he could not have been more proud of his beloved wife, son, daughter, and grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his son, Joshua David Walls, and first grandchild, parents Josephine and Rex Walls, In-Laws Ralph and Lois Foster brother-in-law Billy Foster, brother-in-law Johnny Walls, and brother Louis Walls and little sister.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years Jackie-Sue Walls, daughter and son-in-law Jillanea and Scott Winchester, granddaughter Rilee Elizabeth Walls, Grandsons Ryan Scott Winchester, Joshua Cobe and Evan Winchester, brothers John Walls and wife Sue and Glenn Adam Walls and Darlene as well as sisters-in-law Judy Courtney, Debbie Walls, Michael Foster and wife Barbie, Jeff Foster, Teresa Ambrose, and many other friends and family members.

Service will be held at Holly Gamble. Receiving friends will be Tuesday, August 29, 2023, from 5:00-7:00 pm. Graveside will be Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at Oak Ridge Memorial Park at 10:00 am with full military honors at the graveside. Pastor Garvin Walls, a longtime friend and advisor will be officiating the service.

UT Medical Center and the VA services and team took such very good care of him throughout the years.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

