Community Input Needed for Norris Parks & Rec Plan

This is an exciting time for the City of Norris and the Recreation Commission. The City has entered a contract with Community Development Partners to create a Park and Recreation Master Plan. This plan

will help guide the city in prioritizing projects and renovations that relate to our city parks, recreation facilities, programs, and events. The Master Plan will also increase our competitiveness in applying for future recreation grants.

This Master Plan will be most effective with strong community input and involvement. Here are two immediate ways you can support this process:

Complete the Park and Recreation Survey at your earliest convenience, but no later than September 1st. This survey can be accessed digitally using the QR code on the graphic or by visiting the following website: www.surveymonkey.com/r/NorrisParks

If preferred, you may pick up a paper copy of the survey at the Norris Community Building or the Norris Library. Completed surveys should be returned to the City Office staff at the Norris Community Building before September 1st.

Mark your calendars for August 19th at 6 p.m. The community is invited to a public workshop to discuss the future of Norris’ parks and recreation. This is your time to voice what you love about recreation in Norris and what you may want to improve or add. This meeting is open to everyone in our community and will be held in the Norris Community Building.

With your support, we hope this plan will enrich the future of our community and have a positive effect on our quality of life for all citizens.

