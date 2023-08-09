Clyde Henry (CH) Drummond Jr, 80

Clyde Henry (CH) Drummond Jr. passed away on August 8, 2023, in Oak Ridge, TN. CH was born on July 9, 1943, in Claiborne County (Tazewell) Tennessee to parents Clyde Henry Drummond Sr., and Trula Carmen Drummond (both deceased). He was also predeceased by his first wife, Shirley Oldaker Drummond, and daughter Tina Drummond. He is survived by his wife, Carol Sue Kuhaida Drummond of Karns, TN; Children, Teri Drummond (Carl) Hesselback, Knoxville, TN, and Brian Drummond, Oliver Springs, TN; Stepchildren, Tresa Thompson Batson (John James), Knoxville and Kara Thompson (David) Allison, Powder Springs, GA; Grandchildren, Jamie Fleisch (Trent) Jones, Drew (Courtney) Drummond, Quentin Drummond, Gavin Drummond and Emory Drummond. Step-grandchildren, Claire Allison, Emma Batson, Jamie Batson, Will Allison, and Jonathan James. Seven great-grandchildren and two cousins Bobbie Brooks of Middlesboro, KY, and Roger Drummond of Ohio.

CH was a 1961 graduate of Oak Ridge High School. He also took several trade courses. His employment took him from work as a janitor in the Oak Ridge School System to retiring as a supervisor in waste management with Martin-Marietta. Clyde also worked as a painter and owned his own construction company (Silver Crest, Ltd.) doing both residential and commercial building. After retirement he became a reserve officer with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, retiring after almost 18 years. He also served as a Chaplain with the Sheriff’s Office.

He enjoyed camping and fishing with his family and friends from the time his children were small until he sold his last motor home. We took a long trip out west with friends Glenn and Bobbie Russell. We took a trip to New England and Key West. He especially enjoyed going to Colonial Williamsburg. For the past 19 years October was spent on the Isle of Palms, SC with family and friends.

He was a current member of Calvary Baptist Church for 19 years. Prior to that, he was a member of Faith Promise Church in Knoxville. When in IOP we visited IOP Baptist Church. Clyde/CH was a mentor to many. He was a special man and person. He will be greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, Grand Central Station, PO Box 4777, New York NY 10163, or the charity of your choice.

Receiving of friends will be held at Calvary Baptist Church in Oak Ridge from 5:00-7:00 PM Friday, August 11, 2023, with a Celebration of Life at 7:00 PM. The burial will be Saturday, August 12, 2023, at 11:00 AM at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Funeral Arrangements are by Mott-McKamey Funeral Home and Cremations.

