Clarence Harrison Lawhon, Rockwood

Mr. Clarence Harrison Lawhon, age 74 of Rockwood, passed away on Friday, August 25, 2023, at his home. He was born on February 13, 1949, in Roane County. He was a U.S. Army veteran and served during the Vietnam Conflict. He was a member of the Local Laborers Union #818 and retired after many years at TVA.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Joe Harrison Lawhon and Mary Ruth Easter Lawhon; wife: Bobbie Lawhon; siblings: Freddie Lawhon, Gene Lawhon, Charlie Samuel Lawhon, and Anna Grace Lawhon.
He is survived by:
Daughter: Ranee Hackler
Grandchildren: Krystal and Cloe Hackler
Great Grandchildren: Rylan and Zariah Kirkpatrick
Special Beloved Nephew: Tim Sanders
Siblings: George Lawhon, Mary Sue Hodge, Laura Elizabeth Thomas, Martha Jane Brickey, and Bonita Barber As well as several other nieces, nephews, and other family members
Cremation arrangements have been made and a private interment will be held at a later date. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Clarence Harrison Lawhon.