Christopher Cody Justice, 34

Christopher Cody Justice age 34 passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 4, 2023.

Cody was a member of Liberty Baptist Church in Wartburg, His hobbies were fishing, hunting, riding the razor, and watching Florida Gators Football. He also enjoyed mowing grass and raising a garden.

Most of all he loved his children Jase, Mahayla, and Hadley with all his heart.

He was preceded in death by his Maternal grandparents Everett and Racie Wilson. Paternal Grandparents Kenneth and Minnie Dean Justice.

Uncle: Jim Wilson

Aunts: Carolyn Wilson and Aunt Freddie Gail Wilson.

He is survived by parents: Danny and Vijaya “Jay” Justice.

His Children: Jase, Mahayla, and Hadley Justice.

The mother of his children Ashley Justice.

Uncles; Roger and wife Peggy Wilson, Lonnie, and wife Adele Justice.

Cousins: Brian Wilson, Barry (Jessica) Wilson, Scott (Shannin) Wilson, Dustin Wilson, MaLeah (Matthew) Rorex, Nathan (Dee Dee) Justice. A host of Nieces, Nephews, and other family.

Special friends: Wayne Fletcher, Caleb Wilson, Johnathan Justice, Damon Shadden, Morris Keeton, Brandon Davis, Brandon Freytag, Matt Bunch, and Mikey Carroll.

Many other friends.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 9, 2023, from 5-7:00 pm at Jackson Funeral Home and Cremation 51 Edmonds Drive, Oliver Springs, Tn 37840

Funeral to follow at 7:00 pm officiated by Pastor Gary Armes.

Graveside Thursday, August 10, 2023, at 11:00 am Davis Cemetery, Coalfield Tn.

To leave a note for Cody’s family or to share a memory, please sign our online guestbook at jacksonfuneralservices.com

