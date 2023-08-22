Charles Harmon, Rocky Top

Charles Harmon, age 80 of Rocky Top, Tennessee passed away on Monday, August 21, 2023. Charles was born in Lake City, Tennessee to the late Howard Harmon and Lassie (Massengill) Harmon.

Charles was a trustee and member of Oak Grove Baptist Church. Charles worked for Vinylex Corporation in Knoxville, TN, and retired after 36 years. He loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting, gardening, woodworking, and spending time with his beloved wife of 60 years Joyce (Bailey) Harmon.

Charles is preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Lassie Harmon, and his brother Bruce Harmon.

Survivors:

Wife: Joyce (Bailey) Harmon

Son: David Harmon (wife April Harmon)

Daughter: Kimberly Harmon Moore (husband Jason Moore)

Grandsons: Alec Harmon (wife Becca Harmon)

Derek Harmon

Great Grandson: Levi Harmon

Nephew: Bill Harmon (wife Julie Harmon)

Nieces: Lindsey (Harmon) Buckner and Miranda (Harmon) Spivey

Several cousins, close friends, and neighbors – especially Rachel and Sarah Garbes – we thank them for their companionship.

Special thanks to David and Janet Hawkins for their ongoing support and care for Charles and Joyce.

Visitation will be 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Thursday, August 24, 2023, at Oak Grove Baptist Church in Rocky Top, TN. The Funeral Service will follow Visitation at 7:00 PM, Thursday, August 24, 2023, at Oak Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Mark Acres and Rev. Mitchell Wilson officiating. The Interment will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, August 25, 2023, at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rocky Top, TN.

Flowers are welcome or donations in memory of Charles can be made to:

Oak Grove Baptist Church

208 Sierra Lane

Rocky Top, TN 37769

Arrangements are being handled by Hatmaker Funeral Home in Rocky Top, TN

