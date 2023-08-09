Charles B. “Chuck” Ingram Jr, 58

Surrounded by family, Charles B. “Chuck” Ingram Jr. made a peaceful journey to Heaven on August 6, 2023. Chuck was born in Huntsville, Alabama, on July 3, 1965, to Charles B. Ingram Sr. and Joyce Ingram.

Chuck grew up in Harriman, TN, and was a graduate of Harriman High School in 1983. Chuck had many accomplishments in his 58 years. He was a committed Christian and faithful servant. He was an adoring and devoted husband and father, and a perfect example of what selfless service to God and family should look like. After graduating from Oklahoma Horseshoeing School in 1992. Chuck built a successful business as a farrier, continuing to master both the art and the science of trimming and shoeing horses for 31 years. Perhaps his favorite accomplishment, the mastery of the perfect delivery of the “Dad” joke, earned him the sought-after eye roll and much laughter that he will long be remembered for.

He is preceded in death by his daughter, Mary “Mai” Shinpaugh, his father, Charles Baldwin Ingram Sr., his grandparents, William Ludwig and Ena Ingram; Rev. Marvin and Myra Child, several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He is survived by his beloved wife Nancy, his children, Lisa Kevorkian Gonzalez, Kristy (Casey) Cleere, Nick (Nicole) Kevorkian, Amanda (Charlie) Sands, Katie (Ben) Miller, Baldwin Ingram, Jenny Ingram, and a plethora of grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. His mother Joyce Ingram, brother Patrick (Tabitha) Ingram, and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Thursday, August 10, 2023, at Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman. Funeral at 7:00 p.m. with Reverend Nicholas Kevorkian officiating. Burial 1:00 p.m. Friday, August 11, 2023, at Roane Memorial Gardens. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Ingram Family.

