Charles Allen Foster, Oneida

Charles Allen Foster, age 44, passed away on Thursday, August 10, 2023, in Lafollette, TN. He lived in Oneida, TN. Charles was loved by many people and had a heart of gold. He enjoyed working on cars and cell phones.

Charles is preceded in death by his parents, Aubrey Dale Campbell and Brenda Foster. He is survived by his children, Charles E (Foster) Ridenour, Chance (Foster) Ridenour, Janie (Foster) Ridenour and Amanda (Shay) Foster; and his brother, Frank England.

In honoring Charles’s wishes there will be no service.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is honored to serve the family of Charles Foster.

