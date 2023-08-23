Catherine Denise (Jones) Long, Clinton

Catherine Denise (Jones) Long, 64, of Clinton, Tennessee, passed away on August 21, 2023, after a long struggle with Multiple Sclerosis.



Cathy was born on March 14, 1959, to Rev. Lloyd Clayton Jones and Monteze Y’nel (Wilborn) Jones in Harriman, TN. After graduating from Wartburg’s Central High School in 1977, she went on to study Computer Science at Roane State Community College and various continuing educational courses in Fine Arts. After accepting a co-op position with Union Carbide’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory, she was immediately hired into the technical library acquisitions department, leading to a 17-year career in Information Services.



In 1977, Cathy met Richard Long working as a clerk at Darnell’s Supermarket. Cathy and Rick married on September 9, 1978, and went on to have a wonderful life filled with music, art, friends, and family. Cathy was first diagnosed with MS in 1986 but continued to work until 1994 when her symptoms required her to resign. She spent her time immersed in sewing, quilting, wood carving, felting, making soft sculptures, watching old movies, and traveling with her husband to various juried artisan events. By 2006 her condition required that Rick resign his job to be with her full time. His faithful and loving presence made it possible for Rick and Cathy to live together as full a life as possible within their circumstances and enabled her to stay in her home until the end. She was a juried member of the Foothills Craft Guild. Cathy loved the great beauty found in nature and was delighted by wildflowers, ferns, moss….all shades of green, and the rainbows of color in the forest, which inspired much of her creativity.



Cathy was predeceased by her Grandmother Mary Mamie Wilborn, parents, Lloyd and Monteze Jones, and brother Larry Jones (Connie Jones-Todd). She is survived by brothers W.C. (Dub) Jones (Faye), Ronny Jones (Sharon), Lonnie Jones (Kay), and Lloyd (Buster) Jones Jr. (Cindi) sisters Paulette Schiwart and Regina Jones Arnold (Ted), nephews Jimmy Jones, John Griffin, Corey Mashburn, Dennis Jones, Leslie Jones, John Isom, Sean Isom, Douglas Jones, Teddy Arnold, Alex Arnold, and nieces Tamara Adkins, Jackie Kerns, Debbie Jones, Jodi Robison, Melanie McGaha, Pam Basler, Michelle Bray, Tosha Jones, Ashley Jones, Tracy Howerton, and Samantha Porter.



In lieu of flowers, please select Plant a Tree or make a donation to the United Way of Anderson County, an organization Cathy felt strongly about. Memorial pictures and comments are welcome.



The family will be honoring Cathy’s wish for cremation.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the Long family.

