Carol Ann Kirkland Gatewood, Rockwood

Mrs. Carol Ann Kirkland Gatewood, age 62, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Sunday, August 6, 2023, at the Renaissance Terrace in Harriman, Tennessee. She was born July 20, 1961, in Rockwood, Tennessee, and was a member of the First United Pentecostal Church in Rockwood. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vaden W. & Annie Yother Kirkland; and by her husband, Elijah Gatewood.

Survivors include:

Daughter: Sheena Brancheau (Joseph) of Rockwood, TN

Son: Lee Moody (Shelly) of Midtown (Harriman), TN

9 Grandchildren: Jake, Haven, Will, Sierra, Savannah, Noah, Madeline, Bella, and Braxton

1 Great Grandson: Wesley

And several other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 10, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Pastor David Sizemore officiating. Committal services and interment will follow in the Dry Hill Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mrs. Carol Ann Kirkland Gatewood.

