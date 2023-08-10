Bowman Bend Road is Now Open

Dudley Evans

As of this afternoon, Bowman Bend Road at Caney Ford Road is now open after being closed for several weeks for sewer line relocation. The road has gravel in areas, so please travel carefully in this area. We spoke with public utility director Gene McClure on Tuesday afternoon. He did tell us he was meeting with Road superintendent Ferguson at the construction site today to determine if the road could be reopened. The Caney Ford Bridge is set to be replaced, however that project will not begin until Late 2024.

