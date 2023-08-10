Board of Control to meet on Monday, August 14

Over 30 items on agenda to be discussed

August 10, 2023

The TSSAA Board of Control will meet on Monday, August 14 at the TSSAA office building in Hermitage. The meeting will begin at 9:00 a.m. central time.

The Board will review and vote on approval of financial reports for the sports of baseball, softball, soccer, track & field, and tennis. The financial statements for the 2022-2023 school year will be provided to the Board for approval along with a complete review of the auditor’s report. In conjunction with the audit, the Board will be asked to approve the proposed budget for the 2023-2024 school year.

The results of the survey taken by schools that utilized the shot clock at summer camp in basketball will be provided to the Board.

Three schools have submitted requests to join the association. Pleasant View School, Monroe County Virtual School, and Perry County Virtual School have all submitted requests for membership in TSSAA.

The full Board agenda can be viewed below.

Documents

Board of Control Agenda (August 14, 2023) (PDF)

