Betty Lou Quesenberry Stanley, 83

Betty Lou Quesenberry Stanley, age 83, went to be with the Lord Saturday, August 12, 2023. She was a member of the Melton Lake Ward Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Oak Ridge. Betty was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She believed family was one of the most important things in life and loved to have everyone together, especially in her home. Betty enjoyed baking cookies with the children when they were young, gardening, shopping, and hosting family gatherings. She took great pride in her appearance and never met a stranger, often striking up conversations with people wherever she went.

Betty was preceded in death by beloved husband of 62 years, Thomas Stanley; parents, James & Helen Quesenberry; and brothers, James, Raymond, Ralph, and Frank Quesenberry. Survivors include children, Don Stanley & wife, Carol, Rick Stanley & partner, Jeanine Lux, and Tina Shirling & husband, Bo; grandchildren, Ryan Stanley & wife, Jade, Jessica Stanley & partner, Wilson Gregory, Erika Stanley & husband, Joseph Payne, and Logan, Elizabeth, Cameron, Evan, and Adam Shirling; great-grandchild, Tatum Stanley; sister, Freeda Quesenberry Story; and many other friends & loved ones.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Tennessee at https://www.alztennessee.org/ or to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 140 South Jefferson Circle, Oak Ridge, TN 37830.

The family will receive friends 11-11:30 am Thursday, August 17, 2023, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Melton Lake Ward in Oak Ridge. Funeral Services will be held at 11:30 am. Interment will follow at 1 pm at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. An online guestbook is available at weatherfordmortuary.com.

