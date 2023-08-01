Bernice Leffew Raymond, 93, Harriman

Bernice Leffew Raymond age 93 of Harriman, passed away Friday, July 28, 2023, at Spring City Rehabilitation. Bernice was the oldest member of Emory Heights Baptist Church, she loved her church and her family.

She is preceded in death by parents Lon and Charlsie Leffew, husband Samuel Leon Raymond Sr., Children Samuel Leon (Randy) Raymond Jr. and Glenna Faye Raymond, Great Granddaughter Kaezley Brielle Raymond.

Survived by her children Sharon Henley Riggs Johnson and Husband Bill, Robert Kent Henley and wife Phyllis, David Keith Henley, daughter-in-law Kathy Raymond, 15 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with funeral service to follow Thursday, August 3, 2023, at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman, Rev. Reves Shaffer officiating. Burial will be in Emory Heights Cemetery Friday, August 4, 2023, at 1 p.m. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman serving the Raymond Family.

