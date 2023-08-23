Ben Leonard Ridings, Kingston

Ben Leonard Ridings, age 69, of Kingston, Tennessee, passed away during the early hours of August 20, 2023. He graduated from Roane County High School in 1972, where he excelled as a linebacker in football. He then attended Roane State Community College, followed by further education at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville and Tennessee Technological University in Cookeville.

Ben was preceded in death by his father Alex, his mother Rose, his brother Jan, and his sister Eva.

He was divorced from Teresa Ridings, formerly Jackson, and was stepfather to Derek Kennedy and Chastity Kennedy.

Like his mother, Ben enjoyed art, creating impressive paintings of landscapes and animals, and even taught art for a while at Midway Elementary School. During his recent hospitalizations, Ben acknowledged his belief in Christianity and his acceptance of our Lord, Jesus Christ.

A celebration of Ben’s life has been scheduled for 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston with Reverend Jody McLoud officiating. Ben had a large number of friends and will be missed. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Ridings Family

