Barbara Katherine Longfellow Moon, 95, Oak Ridge

Barbara Katherine Longfellow Moon, age 95, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Barbara met her husband, Ralph, during their senior year of high school in Kansas City, MO and they married in 1950 after her graduation from Vassar College. In 1963 they moved to Oak Ridge, TN with their four children and Barbara began her involvement in numerous community activities. She served as a Camp Fire group leader for each of her daughters and eventually became President of the Clinch Valley Council. She served the Oak Ridge League of Women Voters in many capacities, notably as newsletter editor and Co-President of the Board. She also served on the League’s state board and was editor of the state newsletter. At the Oak Ridge Unitarian Church, she taught Sunday School, was on countless committees, and served twice on the Board, once as President and once as Assistant Treasurer. Barbara loved supporting a good cause and spending time with friends and family. She instilled in her children her passion for reading, the arts, and civic involvement. Her hobbies included needlework, family genealogy research, and travel.

Barbara is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ralph; parents, George and Isabelle Longfellow; daughter, Mary Ann Moon; and brother-in-law, John J. Moon. She is survived by children, Kathy (Gary) Kelly; Laura (Grant) Gardner; and David (Naomi) Moon; son-in-law, Dave Pierce; sister, Lois Longfellow Moon; and sister-in-law, Mary Alice Moon.

She is also survived by grandchildren Patrick (Heather) Kelly, John (Jessi) Kelly, Daniel (Maya Wagner) Gardner, Philip Gardner, Emma Moon, Alli Moon, and David (Angela) Pierce, nine great-grandchildren, and the rest of her extended family. The family would like to express its deep appreciation to the staff at Commonwealth Senior Living for the years of respect, care, and compassion they provided. They also thank the nurses from Amedisys for their advice and assistance. A memorial is planned for Saturday, November 18. Details will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Barbara’s name may be made to the Oak Ridge Unitarian Church, 809 Oak Ridge Turnpike, Oak Ridge, TN 37830, or to a charity of your choice.

