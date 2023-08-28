Barbara Campbell, Oliver Springs

Barbara Campbell, age 72 of Oliver Springs, passed away on Friday, August 25, 2023.

Barbara was born on April 8, 1951, and lived her whole life in this area. She worked at Roane Hosiery Mill for many years and was a faithful member of New Fairview Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening and watching wildlife.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Mae Loden; husband, Paul Campbell; brothers, Vic Loden, Jerry Loden, and Michael Loden; sisters, Sue Winter and Ruby Platell.

Survivors include her brothers, David Loden and Claude Loden; sisters, Linda and Lester Banks, Jean and Pete Walden; sisters-in-law, Cindy Loden and Louvenia Rose; special friend, Melisa Johnson; nieces, nephews, extended family members, beloved church family, and many friends.

Visitation will be from 1-2 pm on Monday, August 28, 2023, at New Fairview Baptist Church. A graveside service will follow with Pastor John Edwards officiating in the church cemetery.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Campbell family.

