Baby Conner Lee Cantrell

Conner Lee Cantrell infant son of Cassidy Cantrell was born Thursday, August 10, 2023.

Preceded in death by grandfathers Jimmy Guy, Randy Cantrell, and Allen Hicks.

Survivors include grandparents Tracey Cantrell, Michael and Darlene Wilkinson, and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and other family members.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 16, 2023at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman. The funeral will follow at 5:00 p.m. with Reverend Jeff Hughes officiating.

