Arvil Duwayne Patterson, age 54 of Briceville, Tennessee was called home, on July 27, 2023. Arvil was born on September 19th, 1968 to Arvil and Sandy Patterson. Arvil was an outdoor enthusiast and enjoyed frog gigging, riding in the mountains, gardening, and rock music. He enjoyed hanging out with his friends and watching General Hospital with his wife, Savannah.

A graveside will be held on Saturday the 26th. Hatmaker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

