Arrest made in Rockwood fire which sent firefighters to same location three times

An arrest has been made last night on a Rockwood man for arson and 2 counts of reckless endangerment and is being held on a $10,000 Bond at the Roane County Jail. The arrest stems from a house fire which sent Rockwood firefighters three times to 616 North Chamberlain Avenue late last month and twice this month on a recurrence of the house fire. The man identified as 48-year-old Donald White Daniels remains jailed today.
Rockwood Fire Chief Matt Crabtree would like to thank the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation who made the arrest with their assistance in the investigation, along with the Rockwood Police Department and of course the fire department. Thanks as well to Harriman fire department personnel for their assistance on the house fire numerous times. White was staying in the home until the owner, not identified, decided to sell it and at that time asked White to find somewhere else to live. After that, the fires began to occur prompting officials to believe it was intentionally set and started their investigation resulting in his arrest Tuesday.
Donald White Daniels
Age/Race/Sex: 49 / W / M
Booking Number: 26892
Booked: 08/29/2023
Arresting Agency: TENN BUREAU OF INVESTIGA – TNTBI0000
Bond: $10,000
1 – Reckless Endangerment
Offense Date: 08/29/2023
Bond: $5,000.00
Bond Type: Appearance Bond
Charging Agency: TN Bureau of Investigations
2 – Arson
Offense Date: 08/29/2023
Bond: $5,000.00
Bond Type: Appearance Bond
Charging Agency: TN Bureau of Investigations
