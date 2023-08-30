Arrest made in Rockwood fire which sent firefighters to same location three times

An arrest has been made last night on a Rockwood man for arson and 2 counts of reckless endangerment and is being held on a $10,000 Bond at the Roane County Jail. The arrest stems from a house fire which sent Rockwood firefighters three times to 616 North Chamberlain Avenue late last month and twice this month on a recurrence of the house fire. The man identified as 48-year-old Donald White Daniels remains jailed today.

Rockwood Fire Chief Matt Crabtree would like to thank the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation who made the arrest with their assistance in the investigation, along with the Rockwood Police Department and of course the fire department. Thanks as well to Harriman fire department personnel for their assistance on the house fire numerous times. White was staying in the home until the owner, not identified, decided to sell it and at that time asked White to find somewhere else to live. After that, the fires began to occur prompting officials to believe it was intentionally set and started their investigation resulting in his arrest Tuesday.

Donald White Daniels

Age/Race/Sex: 49 / W / M

Booking Number: 26892

Booked: 08/29/2023

Arresting Agency: TENN BUREAU OF INVESTIGA – TNTBI0000

Bond: $10,000

1 – Reckless Endangerment

Offense Date: 08/29/2023

Bond: $5,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency: TN Bureau of Investigations

2 – Arson

Offense Date: 08/29/2023

Bond: $5,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency: TN Bureau of Investigations

DISCLAIMER: All information was obtained through a public records request. Every effort has been made to offer the most current, accurate, and clearly expressed information possible. Nevertheless, inadvertent errors in information may occur. Remember all persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

