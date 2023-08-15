Arnold Edward “Edd” Wilson III, Rockwood

Arnold Edward “Edd” Wilson III, age 35, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Saturday, August 12, 2023, at his home. He was born on August 21, 1987, in Chattanooga, Tennessee. He attended the If I Be Lifted Up Church in Rockwood and was a Painter and Sandblaster with Planet, Inc. in Rockwood. Edd liked to camp and swim, and a Daredevil from his youth, he always loved to jump off of anything high enough to jump into the water, including cliffs and bridges. Most of all he loved his wife, kids, and family and had a big heart, always willing to help anyone in need. He was preceded in death by his father, Arnold Edward Wilson, Jr.; grandparents, Arnold Edward Wilson, Sr. & Juanita Wilson, Faye Brown, and Clinton Brown; son-in-law, Dustin Laymance; and mother-in-law, Diane Dickard.

Survivors include:

Wife: Melissa Wilson of Rockwood, TN

Children: Sabrina Laymance of Dayton, TN

Austin Waldrop (Frankie Sandifer) of Rockwood, TN

Courtney Griffin (Markus England) of Harriman, TN

Nevaeh Pelfrey of Rockwood, TN

Braxton Pelfrey of Rockwood, TN

Aleigha Pelfrey a.k.a. “Bug” of Rockwood, TN

Grandchildren: Braden Waldrop, Jace Waldrop, Liam Waldrop, Yoselyn Perez, Matias Waldrop, Remlee Waldrop, and Watson England

Parents: Angel & Pete Watson of Dayton, TN

Sister: April Lewis (Josh) of Plant City, FL

Brother: Jessie Wilson of Apisen, TN

Sister: Tammy Brown of Dayton, TN

Step-Dad: Johnny Payne of Rockwood, TN

God Parents: Joann & Donny Nunley of Apisen, TN

Nephews & Niece: Jayden Wilson, Autumn Lewis, and Jr. Lewis

And several other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends Friday, August 18, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Friday, August 18, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Pastor Brian Hines officiating. Committal services and interment will follow in the Crossville City Cemetery in Crossville, Tennessee. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Arnold Edward “Edd” Wilson III.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...