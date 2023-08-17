April Deann Crawford, Oliver Springs

April Deann Crawford of Oliver Springs passed away Sunday, August 13, 2023

Full obit will be posted when available

Visitation Thursday, August 24, 2023, from 11 am to 12:00 pm at Jackson Funeral Home with Memorial Service to follow at 12:00 pm.

