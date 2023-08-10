Anderson County Veteran featured in summer edition of ‘Cityview’

Nathan Sparks, publisher, shows the July/August ‘Veteran Spotlight’ in Cityview Magazine. The article features World War II nurse Ruth Skidmore, an Oak Ridge resident. Sparks delivered extra copies to Anderson County so that Ruth Skidmore’s many friends at the monthly Veterans Appreciation Breakfast could get their own copy. (PHOTO SUBMITTED)

CLINTON—World War II nurse and Oak Ridge resident Ruth Skidmore is featured in the July/August 2023 edition of Cityview Magazine.

Skidmore, who celebrated her 100th birthday in October 2022, is a regular attendee of the Anderson County Community Veterans Appreciation Breakfast, hosted the second Saturday of each month at the Clinton Community Center.  While her health hasn’t allowed her to attend the Veterans Breakfast in recent months, Skidmore said she does hope to be able to attend the breakfast again at some point.

Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank, as well Oak Ridge Mayor Warren Gooch, both honored Ruth Skidmore with proclamations last year during a surprise party honoring Skidmore’s 100th birthday at the Oak Ridge Senior Center.

“Ruth brings joy to so many people in our community, and is a true treasure,” Mayor Frank said. “I am so thankful and excited that the team at Cityview Magazine chose to share Ruth’s story with the larger community in such a beautiful way.”

The centenarian’s story is featured in Cityview’s Veteran Spotlight for July and August; it’s a regular feature in the local publication. Skidmore recently spoke to Cityview about her experiences during World War II and her life today. In Cityview’s article, Skidmore reflected on her time of service to the men and women of our nation’s military. As a military nurse, she cared for many wounded and dying soldiers at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona after the soldiers returned home from the war. Skidmore told Cityview she was “happy to do a small part to help my country.”

Although her physical health isn’t what it once was, Skidmore is still strong in mind and enjoys interacting with people.  She enjoys playing piano – a skill she learned in her 60s – and, in 2010, she learned to play guitar. She is a proud member of the Golden Eagles, a local band that plays regularly at local senior centers, retirement homes, and veterans’ events.

