Activities include UT Insect Zoo, butterfly tents, educational speakers and children’s activities

The University of Tennessee Arboretum Society will present its eighth annual Butterfly Festival on Saturday, September 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the UT Arboretum Auditorium and surrounding grounds, 901 S. Illinois Avenue in Oak Ridge. As in past years, the mission and purpose of the Butterfly Festival is to provide educational opportunities for the public and to learn how we can all protect our pollinators. The UT Insect Zoo, two butterfly tents, educational lectures, a butterfly release and children’s craft activities are among the educational activities that will be offered.
