Accidental shooting in Harriman

Press Release from Harriman Police Department
On August 30th at approximately 8:30 P.M. Officers with the Harriman Police Department were
dispatched to a gunshot wound. Prior to the Officer’s arrival, Dispatch advised that the victim had arrived at Roane Medical Center in a personal vehicle. Investigation into the matter by various members of the Harriman Police found that the gunshot was the result of an accidental discharge and in coordination with the 9th Judicial District Attorney’s Office the matter is ruled accidental, and no charges are to be filed. The Victim was treated for their wound and is expected to make a full recovery.