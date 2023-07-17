Wilma Lee Johnson, Clinton

Wilma Lee Johnson age 83 passed away on July 14, 2023, at The Waters of Clinton. Wilma was a member of Clinch River Baptist Church. She was a devoted, loving mother and grandmother. Wilma retired from Rexnord after 31 years. She was a very hard worker. She was a woman of few words but was a very thoughtful person. When she wanted to go shopping on Friday night that was her “scooty pootin”.

Wilma is preceded in death by her parents Thomas E. Shaw and Mary Ruth Abner Shaw. Her Husband Charlie Johnson. Survived by Son Monty Ray Braden of Clinton, TN, daughter Tambra Lee Braden of Clinton, TN. brother James Edgar Shaw and wife Debbie of Rocky Top, TN. Nieces Dionne Hatmaker and Wesley, B.J. Caldwell, and Jonathan. Grandchildren Brandy Wilson and Kenny, Blake and Kara Braden, Lacy Braden. Wilma had 12 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild coming soon. Special thank you to her caregivers – Dionne Hatmaker and Brenda Long and the staff at the Waters of Clinton.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at the Chapel of Jones Mortuary from 6 to 7 pm with a Celebration of Life at 7 pm with Rev. Wesley Hatmaker officiating. Graveside service will be on Friday, July 21, 2023, at 11 am at Oak Ridge Memorial Park.

Jones Mortuary is serving the family of Wilma Lee Johnson.

