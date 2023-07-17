William Jebediah Dean York “Jeb”, 22, Oak Ridge

William Jebediah Dean York “Jeb” passed away unexpectedly on July 14, 2023, at 22 years old. He was a graduate of Oak Ridge High School and an electrician apprentice at Ace Electrical. Jeb loved spending his time fishing, playing guitar, and being with friends and family.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather Billy Phillips and grandmother Georgie Smith.

Immediate survivors include his father and stepmother William “Keith” York and Natalie Munday, his mother Jennifer York, and siblings Alexandria, Adrianna, and Jordan York.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Mott-McKamey Funeral Home with services to follow. Family and friends will meet at 10 am at Oak Ridge Memorial Park on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

