William Jebediah Dean York “Jeb”, 22, Oak Ridge

News Department 8 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 155 Views

William Jebediah Dean York “Jeb”  passed away unexpectedly on July 14, 2023, at 22 years old. He was a graduate of Oak Ridge High School and an electrician apprentice at Ace Electrical. Jeb loved spending his time fishing, playing guitar, and being with friends and family.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather Billy Phillips and grandmother Georgie Smith. 

Immediate survivors include his father and stepmother William “Keith” York and Natalie Munday, his mother Jennifer York, and siblings Alexandria, Adrianna, and Jordan York.  

The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Mott-McKamey Funeral Home with services to follow. Family and friends will meet at 10 am at Oak Ridge Memorial Park on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

About News Department

Check Also

Elizabeth Moore Morgan (Lib), Norris

Elizabeth Moore Morgan (Lib), 88, of Norris, TN, passed away peacefully on July 16th of …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: