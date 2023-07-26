William “Bill” Clowers Jr, Oliver Springs

William “Bill” Clowers, Jr., 71, of Oliver Springs, passed away at his home on Sunday, July 23, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer. Bill loved riding his Harley, but he also loved riding horses, camping, NASCAR, and UT football.

He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Wilma Clowers, Sr.; grandparents, James Samuel and Alice Clowers; James Sisson and Mary Gilbraith; uncles, Bobby Clowers; aunts, Mildred Massie and Alberta Sisson and cousin Angela Aslinger.

Bill is survived by his wife, Pamela Huskey Clowers; daughter, Jessica Clowers Barreira (Mark); brother, Richard Clowers (Khrys); Aunt, Phyllis Clowers; stepchildren, Sheena Cole (Bobby), Brandon Huskey, Sarah Dixson (Jeremiah); grandchildren, Hunter Cole, Abby Canter, Dalton Cole, Cooper Dixon, Gracie Barreira, brothers and sisters-in-law, Jim and Angie Shepard, Lloyd and Rheta Chambers, Liz and Michael Fowler; nieces and nephews, Janice Clowers, Kalyn Clowers, David Clowers, Andrea; special caregivers, Mandi Jones, Courtney Murray, Jeff Spradlin and Bradley Moore; and faithful companion, Romeo.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 27, 2023, from 5 PM – 7 PM with a funeral service to follow. A graveside service will be held Friday, July 28, 2023, at 2 PM at Anderson Memorial Gardens. Holley Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

