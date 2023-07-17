Wanda Darlene (Harrell) Sisk, Kingston

Mrs. Wanda Darlene (Harrell) Sisk, age 81 of Kingston, passed away on Friday, July 14, 2023, at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. She was born on April 2, 1942, in Virginia. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved to play bingo, go to the casino, and watch her daytime and evening television shows. Her favorite pastime was keeping up with her family and all of her grandkids.



A funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 7:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Graveside service will be held on Friday, July 28, 2023, at 10:00 am in the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Knoxville. (2200 E Governor John Sevier Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920) Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Wanda Darlene (Harrell) Sisk.

