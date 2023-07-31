Walter Matthew “Matt” Headden, 51

Walter Matthew “Matt” Headden, age 51, passed away July 27, 2023, at his home in Oliver Springs, Tennessee. He was born April 19, 1972, in Harriman and grew up in Oakdale where he graduated high school in 1990. He attended Tennessee Wesleyan College in Athens for four years where he played football. He transferred to Tennessee Tech to finish his degree in secondary education. Weeks after graduating college, Matt was hired to teach World History at Oliver Springs High School where he completed his 28th year of teaching this past May. He coached middle school football for a few years, and he started the golf program at the school. However, his passion was coaching softball. His teams won more than a dozen district and regional championships and made two appearances in the state tournament with the most recent being in 2022. In his 25 years of coaching softball, Matt accumulated around 475 wins.

He was preceded in death by his parents Walter Young and Wilma Jean (Pogue) Headden; his paternal grandparents Lorenz and Artas (Phillips) Headden; his maternal grandparents Bill and Pauline (Holland) Pogue; brother-in-law Eddie Cofer along with three paternal uncles, two maternal aunts, and several first cousins.

Matt is survived by his four sisters, Traci (Kerry) Brown of Bay Minette, AL; Regina Headden of Harriman, TN; Tammi Cofer of Rockwood, TN; and Melissa (Frank) Coley of Harriman, TN. He also leaves behind nieces and nephews Christy (Cory) Price, Caitlin Brown, Cassie Brown, Jessica (Donnie) Buck, Samantha (Matt) Taylor, Trevor Cofer, Paige (Brandon) Presswood, Jenna (Ronnie) Cofer, and Wyatt (Micaela Goins) Coley and grandnieces and grandnephews Olivia Coffey, Vivian Buck, Autumn Taylor, Isla Belle Taylor, LoLo Price, Randy Price, Lillie Price, Marlie Cofer, Rowan Cofer, and Oliver Presswood. Also surviving him are several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He will be missed by his current and former softball team members, golf team members, students, colleagues, friends, and most of all his family.

The family will receive friends on Monday, July 31, 2023, from 3-7:00 pm at Beech Park Baptist Church in Oliver Springs. The funeral service will begin at 7 pm. Family and friends will speak and we encourage you to stand and share your sweetest memories of “Coach Headden”.

In lieu of flowers, his family asks those who want to honor Matt to do so by making a contribution to the Oliver Springs High School Lady Bobcat Softball team or golf team.

To leave a note for Coach Headden’s family or to share a memory, please go to our online guestbook at jacksonfuneralservices.com

