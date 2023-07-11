Virginia L. Leffew, Lenoir City

Virginia L. Leffew age 85, of Lenoir City, Tennessee passed away Sunday, July 9, 2023, at Sacred Ground Hospice House in Knoxville, TN. Virginia was born April 14, 1938, to Aaron and Jennie Blatter of Shelby Ohio, moved to Tennessee in 1962, and then to Knoxville in 1975. Married 38 years to Paul “Ed” Leffew of Knoxville, TN, and resided in Lenoir City until her death.

Special Thanks to the staff of Sacred Ground Hospice House.

Preceded in death by parents, Aaron E. and Jennie Belle Blatter; brothers, Raymond Blatter and Earl Blatter; sister, Viola Crawford all of Ohio.

Survived by her husband Ed Leffew of Lenoir City, TN

Daughters: Julie Everett of Knoxville, TN

Judith (Randy) Finchum of Sevierville, TN

Marsha (Jeff) O’Briant of Navarre, Florida

Sister, Marie Cline of Florissant, Missouri

Six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Graveside service 2:00 p.m. Thursday, July 13, 2023, at Piney Grove Cemetery with Reverend Darren Kitts officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Leffew Family.

