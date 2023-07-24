Velma “Chestine” Beaty Farr, 92, Powell

Velma “Chestine” Beaty Farr, age 92 of Powell, TN, passed away peacefully in the care of Sacred Ground Hospice House on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Mrs. Farr was born on July 24, 1930, in Forbus, Tennessee.

Chestine graduated as Salutatorian from York Institute (High School) in Jamestown, TN in 1948 where she earned a scholarship to attend Tennessee Technological University. At TTU, she studied to become a teacher and later taught school for two years at the elementary school she attended as well as York Institute. She later attended the TN School of Beauty in Oak Ridge, TN, and then ran her own shop in Claxton for a few years, Edgemoor Beauty Shop. Her business and beauty skills later came to benefit her whole family when she became the in-house beautician for her children, grandchildren, and other beloved family members.

In the summer of 1952, Chestine’s cousin invited her to spend the summer in Dayton, Ohio. It was while she was working in Ohio, that Chestine met her future husband, Bruce Jackson Farr. Bruce, a Marine from Tennessee, was working in Dayton as well. They met on July 13, 1952, and he claims to this day, that it was the luckiest day of his life! They married on November 8, 1952, and were together for 71 years.

Chestine worked outside of her home for many years, but for the most part, she considered herself to be a full-time homemaker. She enjoyed English and was an avid reader. She taught all three of her children to read by age four and diagram sentences by 7th grade. She ensured that all of her grandchildren were early readers as well. Chestine’s grandchildren loved visiting her and finding toys, puzzles, and arts and crafts activities in the “toy closet” in the hallway in her home to play with her. A proficient seamstress, her sewing skills evolved into a love for quilting and she happily made quilts for multiple family members.

Mrs. Farr was a member of the Tennessee Order of Eastern Star (369 Clinch Valley Chapter) for years. Chestine and Bruce have been members of Wallace Memorial Baptist Church in Knoxville, TN for many years. In her spare time, she enjoyed shopping, dressing up, traveling with her husband to Korean War veteran events, and spending time with her family. She had a great sense of humor and always made people laugh!

She is preceded in death by her parents, James “Caster” and Nova Tennessee (Upchurch) Beaty; son, Ivan Brent Farr; son-in-law, John M. Miller; and sister, Mary Beaty (Fred) Farley.

She is survived by her husband, Bruce Jackson Farr; daughters, Judy Farr Miller and Jill Farr Browder (Tom) Smith; daughter-in-law, Carolyn Goans Farr; grandchildren, Brandy Miller (Chris) Vachtsevanos, Brittany Browder (Adam) Boone, William Miller, Julia Browder (David) Grubb, Cara Farr (Fiancée, Hunter Smith), and Allison Farr; great-grandchildren, Ellie and Sophia Vachtsevanos, Brighton and Bodey Boone, Elowen Grubb; sister, Gail Beaty (Danny) Voiles; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The family will receive friends at Holley Gamble Funeral Home on Saturday, July 29, 2023, from 10:00 am–12:00 pm, immediately followed by a service officiated by Rev. Kent Williams. Graveside service and interment at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sacred Ground Residential Hospice or a charity of your choice.

The family wishes to thank the staff at NHC Place Farragut and Sacred Ground Hospice House for their wonderful care of Mrs. Farr.

The staff at Holley Gamble Funeral Home is honored to serve the family and friends of Mrs. Velma Chestine Farr

