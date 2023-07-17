Update on Campbell County multi-vehicle accident on I-75 last Thursday

One person died as a result of a multi-vehicle crash that closed I-75 South last Thursday night,
According to officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation. A 2014 Freightliner tractor-trailer, driven by 45-year-old David Johnson could not stop his truck as Traffic slowed in front of him on the interstate, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol report. It stated that Johnson hit the guardrail, reentering the roadway hitting a Honda pilot. The truck then hit more guardrails before going over an embankment, according to the report. Johnson died while the two passengers inside the Honda pilot were not injured.

