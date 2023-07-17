Update: Bicyclist Killed in Midtown Identified

Last Thursday on Highway 70 (Roane State Highway) near Roddy Lane between the highway department facility and the Roane County Park a bicyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle driven by a 40-year-old male. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol report, a 2024 BMW iX was traveling west on Highway 70 when the BMW struck the rear of the bicycle which was being ridden by 57-year-old Nelson Rose. According to Roane County EMA Director Tim Suter, Rose was taken to the Roane Medical Center following the accident and died while there. Midtown Fire first responders, sheriff’s deputies, and Rescue Squad personnel were sent to the scene rendering first aid to the victim and work traffic control at the scene for the detour route around the accident scene. The Tennessee Highway Patrol CIRT (Critical Incident Response Team) investigated the accident. According to the THP report no charges are pending.

