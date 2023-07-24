Two more accidents over the weekend resulting in minor injuries

In traffic accidents this weekend an accident occurred on Interstate 40 near the Kingston exit around 4:00 Sunday afternoon resulting only a minor injury but affecting traffic flow. Also, one accident Sunday night around 10pm in front of the Rocky Top on the south end of Roane Street. Two vehicles collided causing one to rollover on its top but there were only slight injuries in that accident as well.

