Tony Lee Hawks, Oak Ridge

Tony Lee Hawks, age 51, Of Oak Ridge, left this earth too soon Sunday, July 2, 2023. If you were privileged enough to know Tony, you know there were a few things that he enjoyed with passion. He loved to play golf and poker with his friends, bragging about his girls and their accomplishments, movies, a good steak, The Pittsburgh Steelers, telling people with pride in his voice that he was from West Virginia, classic rock, a chill night on the couch with his wife, family adventures – A.I.S (if you know, you know), and he fiercely loved his family.

Tony was preceded in death by father, Russell Lee Hawks; and grandparents, John & Ruth Hawks, and Junior Mann. Left to cherish his memory is his best friend and soulmate, Ellen Hawks; the light of his life, his two children, Alex Hawks (Brad Simpkins) and Sydney Hawks; mother, Judith Hawks; brother, Kevin Hawks; grandmother, Ruth Pence (Kenneth Pence); and many family and friends.

The family will receive friends 12-2 pm on Wednesday, July 5th, 2023, at Broyles-Shrewsbury Funeral Home in Peterstown, West Virginia. A memorial service will follow at 2 pm. The family will host a celebration of life 5-7 pm Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Oak Ridge Country Club in Oak Ridge, TN. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

