Tina Linda Boggs, Clinton

Tina Linda Boggs, age 83 of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tennessee following a period of declining health. She was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

Born in Briceville, Tennessee on December 7, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Luther and Nerva Jane Duncan Phillips. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Boggs; daughter, Valerie Patterson; sister, Georgie Cooper; nephew, Chuck Cooper; great-grandchild, Myranda Monroe.

Survivors include her daughter Robin Getsy and husband Phillip of Oak Ridge, Tennessee; brother, Jack Bradshaw and wife Shirley of LaPort, Indiana; sisters, Brenda Rains of Oak Ridge, Tennessee and Cleo Terry of Deer Lodge, Tennessee; grandchildren, Tina (Jonathan) Monroe, Holly Hale, Hunter Metcalf, Rosa Lina Hale, Haidyn Metcalf; great-grandchildren, Taylor Monroe, Jonathan Monroe, Lyric Hale, Bryce Dill and River Dill and nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.

Memorial services will be announced at a later date.

Jones Mortuary of Clinton, Tennessee is serving the family of Tina Linda Boggs.

