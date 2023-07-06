Tina Linda Boggs, Clinton

News Department 4 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 28 Views

Tina Linda Boggs, age 83 of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tennessee following a period of declining health. She was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

Born in Briceville, Tennessee on December 7, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Luther and Nerva Jane Duncan Phillips. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Boggs; daughter, Valerie Patterson; sister, Georgie Cooper; nephew, Chuck Cooper; great-grandchild, Myranda Monroe.

Survivors include her daughter Robin Getsy and husband Phillip of Oak Ridge, Tennessee; brother, Jack Bradshaw and wife Shirley of LaPort, Indiana; sisters, Brenda Rains of Oak Ridge, Tennessee and Cleo Terry of Deer Lodge, Tennessee; grandchildren, Tina (Jonathan) Monroe, Holly Hale, Hunter Metcalf, Rosa Lina Hale, Haidyn Metcalf; great-grandchildren, Taylor Monroe, Jonathan Monroe, Lyric Hale, Bryce Dill and River Dill and nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.

Memorial services will be announced at a later date.

Jones Mortuary of Clinton, Tennessee is serving the family of Tina Linda Boggs.

About News Department

Check Also

Pamela Kaye Silcox, Oak Ridge

Pamela Kaye Silcox, age 65 of Oak Ridge, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, June 28, …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: