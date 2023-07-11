Timothy Jones, Chestnut Ridge

July 9, 2023, Timothy Jones, age 64, of Chestnut Ridge, Tn., passed away peacefully at home with his children and beloved wife Christine by his side.

Tim and Christine were married in 1992, and for 30 years resided in Chestnut Ridge, TN., with children Jessica, Adam, Natalie, and Stephanie where he always called home.

The Lord blessed Tim with so many talents, from cabinet building, pumpkin growing, and farming. Anything that crossed his path he figured out a way to conquer it. He was the type of person that once you met him, you never forgot him. He left a mark with everyone he spoke to, whether it be from singing, thick country accent, or goofy antics. To know Tim is to love him, he knew no strangers. Tim accomplished many things in his lifetime, but by far his favorite was being a loving husband, father, and grandfather.

Tim is preceded in death by his father Norman Jones; mother Hattie Jones; brother Wade Jones and sisters Rena Carpenter, Mary Hall, and Paulett (Dovey) Jones.

Tim leaves behind his wife Christine; children Jessica (Craig) Rowland, Adam (Sarah) Howard, Natalie Howard, and Stephanie Jones; grandchildren Tabitha Davis, Cove Howard, and granddaughter on the way, Eliana Mae Rowland; brothers Willie (Linda) Jones, Edsel, Byrl, and Bryant Jones all of Deer Lodge, TN.; sister Martha Capps of the Glades Community.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at Hillview Baptist Church in Deer Lodge with Rev. Doyle Nance and Rev. Roy Langley. Interment to follow in the Adams Hill Cemetery.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Timothy Jones.

